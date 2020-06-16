RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high on Tuesday with 829.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
The previous record was set Saturday with 823.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 751 lab-confirmed cases were added over the last 24 hours from 12,942 completed tests.
The data marks a decline in confirmed cases since June 14.
North Carolina has a total of 45,853 lab-confirmed cases and 651,421 completed tests.
NCDHHS said 1,154 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement concern the state’s next steps in the pandemic.
Phase Two is slated to end June 26.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid pandemic
- WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump gives briefing on police reform executive order
- Nearly all of Glassdoor’s top 10 most-open positions involve shopping or shipping
- Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
- Columbus statue removed at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now