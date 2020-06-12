NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 1,768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The record number of new cases stems from the most tests completed in a 24-hour period – 21,442, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

North Carolina has 41,249 total confirmed cases and has completed 595,697 tests.

Hospitalizations fell for the first time this week. Across the state, there are 760 patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 – down from 812 on Thursday.



A total of 1,092 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Friday concerning the pandemic.

You can watch it live on CBS 17 or cbs17.com.