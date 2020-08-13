NC reports increase in confirmed cases COVID-19, hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials added another 1,763 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – a figure more in line with what has been reported over the last several weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 626 new cases on Monday then 1,051 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 1,166 new lab-confirmed cases were reported.

Monday’s number was the lowest in weeks but NCDHHS said a lab was late reporting data.

The 1,763 cases on Thursday are from 20,329 completed tests – bringing the average of positive tests up to 7 percent.

North Carolina now has 140,824 total lab-confirmed case.

Hospitalizations also moved up slightly by eight to 1,070.

Thursday marks the third-straight day with more at least 30 deaths being reported.

A total of 38 were added Thursday bringing the total to 2,287.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reports 1,850,689 tests have been completed. That is down from 2,044,727 on Wednesday.

The correction comes after NCDHHS said it discovered a “discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp.”

NCDHHS said the reporting error does not affect key trends on the department’s website.