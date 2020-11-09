NC reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 1st time in a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The state also is reporting eight new deaths related to the virus.

After six days straight of reporting over 2,000 cases, state health officials saw 1,521 COVID-19 cases Monday.

With 34,500 tests completed Monday, the state is reporting 6.6% daily positivity rate.

According to NCDHHS, 22 new residents are being hospitalized due to the virus.

Currently, 1,169 patients are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

An overall of 4,615 COVID-19-related deaths has been reported in the state since the beginning of the outbreak.