NC reports lowest number of daily completed COVID-19 tests in 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said just 9,563 COVID-19 tests were completed on Tuesday – the lowest daily number of completed daily tests since June 8.

On June 8, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,326 completed tests.

NCDHHS may revised its data as more tests with Tuesday’s date are returned.

NCDHHS said 1,106 lab-confirmed cases were returned Tuesday – that is a daily positive rate of 8.3 percent.

North Carolina has a total of 186,887 cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 167,257 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Hospitalizations jumped above 900 for the first time since Sept. 10. With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, 916 patients were in the hospital in relation to the disease, NCDHHS said.

The state attributed 51 more deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing North Carolina’s total to 3,111.