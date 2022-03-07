RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 528 new COVID-19 cases — the fewest in eight months — have been reported by North Carolina public health officials.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also reported a continued drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus and a steady low rate at which tests are coming back positive.

The most significant number was the single-day case count — the smallest since July 7, when there were just 451.

Until now, at least 1,000 new cases were reported every day of 2022 except one — a week earlier, Feb. 28.

Those declining numbers have pushed the seven-day average case count to a near-four-month low.

North Carolina averaged 1,818 new cases per day over the past week, the fewest since it was at exactly 1,800 on Nov. 18.

The 1,140 patients in hospitals is the fewest since Nov. 30, and that running total has dropped 39 days in a row. It came down by 195 people since the last update Friday.

NCDHHS also says 3.9 percent of tests Saturday confirmed new cases of the virus, the fourth consecutive day that rate has been at 4 percent or lower.

It was at 19 percent a month ago and at 36 percent in mid-January.

The state also added 39 deaths over the weekend, pushing the total to 22,802.

Vaccine does count