NC reports more than 19,000 positive COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina said an additional 511 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 19,023.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 661 deaths are being attributed to the virus. Of those deaths, 415 were reported from a “congregate living setting” – which includes nursing homes, residential care facilities, and correctional facilities.

Nursing home deaths: 352

Residential Care Facility: 47

Correctional Facility: 14

Other: 2

At least 85 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

No one under the age of 25 has died in relation to the virus, NCDHHS reports.

A total of 255,755 tests have been completed.

Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed case of coronavirus.

North Carolina is still in Phase One of its reopening plan. Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Monday at 2 p.m. as Phase Two is expected to begin on Friday.

CBS 17 will carry the governor’s remarks on air and online.

More headlines from CBS17.com: