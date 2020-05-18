RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina said an additional 511 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 19,023.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 661 deaths are being attributed to the virus. Of those deaths, 415 were reported from a “congregate living setting” – which includes nursing homes, residential care facilities, and correctional facilities.
- Nursing home deaths: 352
- Residential Care Facility: 47
- Correctional Facility: 14
- Other: 2
At least 85 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
No one under the age of 25 has died in relation to the virus, NCDHHS reports.
A total of 255,755 tests have been completed.
Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed case of coronavirus.
North Carolina is still in Phase One of its reopening plan. Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Monday at 2 p.m. as Phase Two is expected to begin on Friday.
CBS 17 will carry the governor’s remarks on air and online.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Tropical Storm Arthur expected to brush North Carolina, cause possible ‘life-threatening surf’
- Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
- After 2 major storms, Wrightsville Beach residents thankful Tropical Storm Arthur stayed away
- NC long-term care facilities to get supply of protective equipment for residents, staff
- NC reports more than 19,000 positive COVID-19 tests
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now