NC reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported its fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases and the seventh time the state has seen over 2,000 new cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 2,140 new COVID-19 cases were added within the last 24 hours from 31,115 laboratory tests.

Hospitalizations due to the virus remain above 1,000 with the state reporting 1,137 hospitalizations.

Within the last 24 hours, there were 126 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to NCDHHS data.

As of Wednesday, there are 105,001 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,491,820 tests have been completed.

There are 1,698 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase of 30 from Tuesday’s numbers.