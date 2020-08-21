NC reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total number of cases over 150,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina added 2,008 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total number of cases over 150,000, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The last time the state reported over 2,000 cases was on July 30.

The 2,008 new cases added Friday are from 22,076 tests, marking the highest single-day total of the month.

The percent positive remains at 8 percent for the second day in a row.

There were 29 more deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 2,494. The state could pass 2,500 deaths on Saturday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained at 1,015 for the second straight day.

To date, there have been 2,030,885 completed tests and 151,912 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.