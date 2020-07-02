NC reports record number of COVID-19 tests over last 24 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina completed a record number of COVID-19 tests on Wednesday – revealing 1,629 new cases on Thursday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 24,630 tests were completed over the last 24 hours – the highest daily number of completed tests during the pandemic.
A total of 971,120 tests have been completed. NCDHHS said 8 percent of those have come back positive.
The state now has 68,142 lab-confirmed cases.
NCDHHS said 1,391 deaths are being blamed on the virus. Of those, at least 800 are from a congregate living setting such as a nursing home or correctional facility.
Hospitalizations remained above 900 for the third-straight day. A total of 912 patients are hospitalized with the virus in North Carolina – the second-highest total of the pandemic.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is scheduled to deliver her daily COVID-19 response brieifng at 2 p.m.
