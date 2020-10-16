NC reports record number of single-day COVID-19 cases for second day in a row with 2,684

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– For the second day in a row, North Carolina reported a record number of single-day COVID-19 cases, heath officials said.

The 2,684 new cases are 152 more than the previous record of 2,532 set on Thursday. It’s the fifth time in nine days the state has had more than 2,000 new cases and it pushes the state’s seven-day rolling average past 2,000 for the first time since July 19, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations in North Carolina due to the virus also remain high, with the state reporting 1,148 people currently in the hospital. This is an increase of 17 from Thursday’s revised total of 1,131 and the second-highest total since Aug. 3, surpassed only by the total on Wednesday.

The percent positive has dropped for the third day in a row, down to 6.3 percent, but it’s still too high according to DHHS standards. Friday is the fourth day in a row it’s been higher than 6 percent, according to DHHS data.

The state reported another 36 deaths attributed to the virus, pushing the total to 3,910.

According to DHHS, there are 241,623 COVID-19 cases in the state and 3,531,840 tests have been completed.