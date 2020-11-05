NC reports second-highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2,859 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina marks the second-most daily increase since the pandemic started.

The record of 2,885 was set last Thursday.

The five days with the most new cases have all occurred in the past two weeks.

Despite that, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average dropped ever-so-slightly from its record high Wednesday to 2,377.

Another 41 deaths were reported on Thursday, making it three straight days with at least 40 deaths.

North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average in daily deaths reported climbed again to a record level — the state is averaging 38 a day over the past week.

Percent positive is down almost a percentage point to 6.6 percent but highter than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations have increased for the fourth straight day and are at their highest level in a week, with 1,193 people in hospitals across the state.