NC reports single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials announced the state’s largest single-day COVID-19 death total on Tuesday with 67 more deaths reported.

The previous record was 53 on Oct. 20.

This doesn’t mean 67 people died on Monday in relation to the virus but more the health department’s data catching up from the weekend.

North Carolina now has 4,457 deaths in total.

The number of new cases surpassed 2,000 yet again — the seventh time in eight days North Carolina was past 2,000.

The state’s daily total on Tuesday is 2,349, which is relatively low compared to last week when there were three straight days in the 2,800s.

North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average appears to be plateauing somewhat, with Tuesday marking the fifth straight day it has been in the 2,300 range — Tuesday’s reading is 2,356.

Hospitalizations went up by 35 from Monday, with 1,175 people in hospitals across the state.

That’s our highest single-day total since Oct. 28, when it was at 1,179.