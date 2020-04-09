NC sees coronavirus-related deaths jump by 19%, nearly 400 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 65 total coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday – a jump from 53 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths is the second highest-daily total since the beginning of the crisis in North Carolina.

On April 7, the state reported 13 deaths.

Eighty-two percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

Wake County has 371 known cases but has not reported a death. Mecklenburg County is reporting 861 cases and nine deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has 3,651 known cases and 398 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the number of completed tests was 42,987. On Thursday, NCDHHS said 47,809 tests had been completed – the largest increase in a week.

North Carolina also has ample staffed hospital beds and ventilators available for crisis.

A little more than 38 percent of the state’s inpatient hospital beds remain open while just 23 percent of available ventilators are in use.

Durham County reported that its total number of positive cases has reached 245. Cumberland County has 72 cases.

COVID-19 timeline March 3 : NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case

: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case March 10 : Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

: Gov. Roy Cooper declares of Emergency March 11 : World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic March 13 : President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency

: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency March 14 : Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people March 16 : NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people March 17 : Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits March 23 : Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.

: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close. March 25 : North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths

: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths March 29 : Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April

: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.

Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic. April 7 : Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers

: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers April 14 : Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina

: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina April 24 : Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8

: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8 May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8

