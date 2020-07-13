NC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for second-consecutive day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina dropped for the second day in a row, according to the state health department.
The state has not seen a similar trend in hospitalizations since June 25.
A total of 1,040 patients are in the hospital with the virus.
There are 87,528 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state after 1,827 positive results came back over the last 24 hours.
More than 1.2 million tests have been completed.
Seven more deaths are being attributed to the virus with the total reaching 1,510.
