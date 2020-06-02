NC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to highest number amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third time in a week, North Carolina has recorded a new high in the number of COVID-19 hopsitalizations.

As of Tuesday at noon, a total of 716 patients are hospitalized across the state on connection with the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On May 27, NCDHHS reported 702 hospitalizations, which was a record for the state during the pandemic.

The next day, a new high was recorded with 708 hospitalizations.

The health department said 650 people were hospitalized on Monday.

There are now 29,889 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina from 434,921 completed tests.

It’s the sixth time in seven days that more than 10,000 tests were processed in a day.

Eight percent of tests processed Monday came back positive, the third straight day that has been at 8 percent after spiking to 10 percent.

A total of 921 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

The state says 485 of those deaths are from patients who lived at a nursing home.