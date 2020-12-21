NC sees lowest daily COVID-19 count in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 4,479 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday – the lowest daily total since Dec. 7 (4,372).

After dropping for three-straight days, hospitalizations increased again from 2,777 on Sunday to 2,817 on Monday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS said the daily percent positive report on Monday was 11 percent. Monday’s number reflects cases and tests from Saturday.

North Carolina has had more than 6.4 million tests completed revealing 483,647 total cases.

