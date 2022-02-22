RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University says it is loosening its mask mandate for “most indoor spaces on campus” and is lifting its testing requirements.

University leaders announced a list of updates to their COVID mitigation policies Tuesday.

Face coverings will no longer be mandatory in most indoor areas beginning Feb. 28.

But they will continue to be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status in classrooms and instructional settings, laboratories, clinical spaces including the student health center and veterinary hospitals and on Wolfline buses.

School officials also say they will no longer require weekly testing for people who have not provided the university with proof of vaccination.

But students, faculty and staff will continue to have access to free testing on campus with no appointments required. While all testing locations will remain open, some hours may be adjusted.