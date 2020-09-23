NC State planning for in-person classes, on-campus living for spring semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University plans to offer in-person learning and on-campus living at reduced capacities during the upcoming spring semester, it announced Wednesday.

N.C. State will offer a mix of in-person, hybrid, and remote class options for undergraduate and graduate students. It said it will work to ensure any students who want to take courses remotely will have the chance to do so.

“Increased community standards adherence and enforcement must be part of the plan,” NCSU said.

The university is also putting together vaccination plans for students “in hopeful anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

N.C. State moved undergraduate classes online on Aug. 20 after a surge in COVID-19 clusters largely in Greek Life and off-campus communities.

Since then, the university said it has not seen community spread in classrooms or office spaces. It also didn’t see it in libraries or student centers and hasn’t traced the spread of the virus to shared restrooms in residence halls.

“We’ve had very low rates of infection in staff members and no evidence COVID-19 was transmitted in the workplace,” it said.

The announcement did say that the virus “is easily and quickly spread through social gatherings, such as parties.”

Spaces set aside on-campus for quarantine and isolation quickly filled in August. N.C. State said it “learned how to improve our support processes to better serve students in quarantine and isolation housing.”

The spring semester begins on Jan 11 and will finish April 29. It features a March 15-19 spring break. Final exams will happen May 3-7.

