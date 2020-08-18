NC State reports 42 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State University announced 42 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff on Tuesday.

The University released its weekly COVID-19 update revealing 41 students had tested positive along with one employee.

As of Aug. 17, there are 166 quarantine or isolation units available on campus with 26 being in use.

N.C. State’s numbers come a day after UNC-Chapel Hill moved all undergraduate classes online following 130 cases among students in the last week.

UNC-CH announced four clusters among students before making the change from in-person to online classes for graduates.

N.C. State and UNC-CH both started classes Aug. 10.