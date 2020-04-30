NC superintendent creates task force to help reintegrate students into classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 has taken teaching out of the classroom and onto tablets, and Superintendent Mark Johnson says it’s taught the education community a valuable lesson.

“Remote learning is not working out very well for teachers, students, or parents,” said Johnson.

In an effort to right the wrongs exposed by coronavirus, Johnson has put together a task force to determine the best way to reintegrate students into the classroom.

“We have to get back to a better sense of how students are learning, and right now we’re not where we need to be,” said Johnson.

As Gov. Roy Cooper mulls easing statewide social distancing restrictions, some parents and educators question if summer school is needed.

The governor closed schools for in-person learning on March 23.

On April 24, Cooper closed public schools for the remainder of the year.

“Summer school might not look the same as typical summer school, but it would be nice to get students in for that extra help if they need that extra help before the school year starts,” said Cooper.

Johnson said he’s confident students will be back in schools by fall, but questions remain about exactly what that might look like.

“One day a student might stay at home and remote learn, and do a task at home,” said Johnson. “Then they would come into school the next day with a small group of students and get that one on one time.”

Johnson said the North Carolin Department of Public Instruction is bracing for funding cutbacks due to coronavirus, but one place he said the state won’t be making cuts is in the number of teachers in the classroom.

