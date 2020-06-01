NC surpasses 29,000 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 29,263; deaths just under 900

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is reporting 674 new positive COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 29,263, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 898 deaths being blamed on the virus, an increase of 12 from 886 deaths reported on Sunday.

A total of 650 hospitalizations were reported on Monday by health officials, an increase of one from Sunday’s numbers.

According to Monday’s statistics, a total of 421,908 tests have been completed. Only 5,619 of those tests were completed on Sunday.

Around 12-percent of the tests processed Sunday came back positive.

