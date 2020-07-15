NC surpasses 91K coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina again recorded a new record in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

A total of 1,142 people are in the hospital in relation to the virus – breaking the previous record set Tuesday with 1,109, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases grew to 91,266 after an additional 1,782 new cases were reported Wednesday.

More than 1.2 million tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic in North Carolina.

The number of deaths attributed to the disease grew to 1,568, an increase of 16 from Tuesday.