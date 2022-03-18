RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State health officials say as soon as next week North Carolina will receive fewer courses of treatment for COVID-19 amid a dispute in Washington about how to fund ongoing needs in the pandemic.

Dr. Susan Kansagra, senior deputy director of public health for the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services, said the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments from the federal government is set to drop by 30 percent, meaning 3,500 fewer courses of that treatment being available on a weekly basis.

While cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since the height of the surge tied to the omicron variant, she said she’s concerned about being adequately prepared for a future surge.

“Should cases start to increase again, this will set us backward. And, we will not be in position to be able to respond with the ability that we’ve had thus far,” she said.

President Joe Biden has called for Congress to approve additional funding to help with testing, treatments, vaccinations and a variety of other measures as the nation continues to deal with the pandemic. He initially requested $22.5 billion from Congress in new funding.

That was eventually pared down to $15.6 billion amid negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, but later it was pulled from a spending package that Congress passed earlier this month, according to the Hill.

Republican senators, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, signed a letter sent to President Biden in early March questioning the need for the additional funding when Congress already had approved nearly $6 trillion in spending. They asked for a “full accounting” of how that money has been spent and noted that some of it is still available.

On Friday, House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said, “The money is already appropriated and hasn’t been spent. That’s where they should use it.”

The Hill reported some Democrats objected to taking that money back from states, leading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pull the funding.

The White House says there are a variety of concerns if this is not resolved. Among them, the nation is unable to maintain its current testing capacity past June. The administration will stretch the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments, leading to a reduction in what it allocates weekly to states.

Additionally, the administration says there’s inadequate funding to purchase additional booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans if they’re ultimately needed.

A program that reimburses providers of treatments, tests and vaccinations for uninsured people will be scaled back this month and end in early April.

“There would be major consequences for our public health and COVID-19 recovery if Congress does not act,” said U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC 1st District). “This is an urgent need.”

Dr. Kansagra said state officials are watching the latest surge in cases occurring overseas, primarily driven by the omicron subvariant BA.2. The U.S. has tended to lag Europe by four to six weeks when it comes to COVID waves.

“Waiting to provide funding once we see a surge is too late. We know we need to plan now and plan early,” she said. “It is indicative of what could come. We don’t know in the future what the future will hold and if there will be variants causing more severe disease. The best thing we can do is be prepared, and that’s why we need additional funding to make sure we have the tools we need to be able to respond.”