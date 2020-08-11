NCDHHS again reports low number of confirmed daily COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina health officials reported lower than normal daily confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services posted its daily COVID-19 update late – about 2:30 p.m. Data is usually released before noon.

NCDHHS said a private lab was late reporting its date on Monday, causing a delay.

NCDHHS’ daily report was released just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

CBS 17 is working to learn why Tuesday’s report was delayed.

On Monday, the health department reported 626 new confirmed cases – the lowest since June 2. On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported 1,059 new lab-confirmed cases – the lowest since June 25.

Those low numbers have caused the seven-day rolling average to plummet — it has dropped by 180 over the past two days and is currently at 1,391 after it was at 1,571 on Sunday.

It’s been dropping since it reached its peak of 2,024 on July 18.

Along with low daily cases, the number of completed tests has dropped considerably over the last several days.

The state reported just 10,098 tests Tuesday — making it three straight days with fewer than 20,000.

It’s also the fourth time in eight days that the total has been under 20,000.

The percent positive was at 5 percent Monday. It has been revised to 6% for Monday and is also at 6% Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the third-straight day it has been at 6%.

The number of deaths being attributed to the virus moved to 2,204, up 32 from Monday.

Hospitalizations also increased from 1,109 on Monday to 1,122 on Tuesday.