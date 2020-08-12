NCDHHS corrects error in data related to daily and cumulative COVID-19 test counts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it was correcting some data related to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts.

The correction comes after NCDHHS said it discovered a “discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp.”

The state had been reporting 2,044,727 total COVID-19 tests completed. That number has now been revised down to 1,823,283.

NCDHHS said the reporting error does not affect key trends on the department’s website.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

In a conference call with reporters, Cohen said the department receives about 80 percent of its data electronically, while the remaining 20 percent is submitted manually and then entered into the state’s data-tracking system.

She said when the teams working on those groups of data compared information with each other they discovered the discrepancy with what LabCorp has submitted.

In a statement, Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp said the issue was related to at-home test collection kits. He said since late April tests that came from out-of-state but that were processed at the company’s facilities in North Carolina were incorrectly included the data the company gave to the state. He said the company’s electronic data was accurate.

“At the end of the day, the accuracy and quality needs to be both at the state level but also at our partners that are submitting that data. So, the responsibility for quality is on all of us,” Dr. Cohen.

The news came as the state was already seeing a drop in demand for tests following a surge earlier this summer.

That surge created strains on labs processing those tests. In late July, Quest Diagnostics was reporting an average turnaround time of seven days, with some people saying it was taking upwards of two weeks to get results back.

“We think that also had some backlash, with people saying maybe I won’t get tested. It’s taking so long,” said Cohen.

She said it’s one the reasons the state likely has seen a decline in recent days on the number of tests being conducted after steady increases since the pandemic began. She also said sites being shut down due to the recent hurricane and hot weather as well as people going on vacations might have contributed.

“What we’re seeing generally is just less people coming in for testing overall. And, we’ve talked to a number of our other states about that, and actually they’re seeing a lot of the same thing,” she said.

Quest is now reporting average turnaround times of two to three days for test results. A spokesperson for LabCorp says the average turnaround time is now one to three days.

Dr. Cohen said overall the state is seeing an average three-day turnaround.

“Our commercial labs have added some additional capacity. We’ve brought on more labs. We’ve been doing a lot of work to get down testing time,” she said. “Testing turnaround times have improved. And, we hope that will also help increase our testing demand and folks getting testing as they should.”