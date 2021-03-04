NCDHHS: Most long-term care facilities can resume indoor visitation due to drop in COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most long-term care facilities across the state have improved their COVID-19 numbers enough to resume indoor visitation, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

“New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina long-term care facilities have declined rapidly in the last several weeks. Case rates are down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January 2021,” a release from NCDHHS said.

Because of the rapid decline, “most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations.”

NCDHHS is crediting early vaccination prioritization for those who live and work in long-term care facilities, as well as decreasing community transmission, for the swift fall in cases.

“Protecting our residents and staff in long-term care has been a top priority in our pandemic response efforts and seeing cases decrease in these settings is heartening,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. in the release. “I know it has been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation. While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities.”

Although many facilities can now resume indoor visitation, there are both federal and state guidelines in place to ensure that visitations are done properly and safely. Some of those requirements include continuing to follow infection prevention practices and having no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The release states that Medicare-certified skilled-nursing facilities have additional criteria they’re required to meet by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.