NCDHHS now tracking COVID-19 cases by ZIP code

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now tracking coronavirus cases in the state by ZIP code.

The map is color-coded with ZIP codes colored white having no confirmed cases. The darker the shade of blue, the more confirmed cases in the area.

The ZIP code 27609, which is where CBS 17’s office is located, has 37 COVID-19 cases and no deaths associated with the virus, according to the map. Meanwhile, 27610 is reporting 182 cases with three deaths.

Cases are suppressed in ZIP codes where there are fewer than 500 people and where there are fewer than five cases, according to the website. NCDHHS said the reasoning is to protect the identities of patients in smaller populations.

There are almost 11,000 cases across North Carolina, according to NCDHHS data released Friday. There have been 399 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

