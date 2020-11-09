NCDHHS offers Thanksgiving guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-page document with guidelines for anyone considering how to celebrate the holiday this year.

The document goes over low to high-risk activities and things to consider if you do intend to travel or serve food to people who don’t live with you.

It includes having a COVID-19 test before traveling, designating one person to serve food, hosting events outdoors or in well-ventilated areas where possible and other tips for minimizing risk.

It is health experts’ greatest fear that the holidays will bring an unprecedented surge in cases.

“That is our deepest concern right now is that because we have an increased baseline right now based on the latest increases and we know we’re going into a holiday that it will take that baseline and will have an additive event and then will have another additive event around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays so in that late January to early February time frame were looking at potentially the highest peaks we’ve seen,” Dr. Phillip Brown, NHRMC’s chief physician said.

