NCDHHS organizing free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event Friday in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event Friday in Garner.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Garner, located at 601 St. Mary’s St.
No appointment is needed and you don’t need a doctor’s note or have to have any known symptoms of the coronavirus in order to be able to get the test.
The testing will be performed in the parking lot on the south side of the church and you will need to enter from St. Mary’s Street.
The testing is being organized by NCDHHS and the tests are being administered by a private vendor called Orig3n.
