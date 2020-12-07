NCDHHS releases list of 11 facilities that will receive early COVID-19 vaccine shipments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 11 North Carolina medical facilities will receive early shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday.

The 11 facilities that will get the early shipments are:

Bladen Healthcare LLC (Bladen County Hospital)

Caldwell Memorial Hospital

CarolinaEast Medical Center

Catawba Valley Medical Center

Cumberland County Hospital System Inc (Cape Fear Valley Health System)

Duke University Health System

Henderson County Hospital Corporation (Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital)

Hoke Healthcare LLC (Hoke Hospital)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (CMC Enterprise)

University of North Carolina Shared Services Agreement

Wake Forest Baptist Health

More hospitals will also get vaccine shipments during Phase 1a, NCDHHS said.

The list of facilities receiving the early shipments is small due to the limited supply of vaccines that will be made available.

“The initial supply of vaccines will all go to a limited number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 – those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19,” NCDHHS said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said last week North Carolina could being receiving shipments of a vaccine by mid-December – if one is approved.