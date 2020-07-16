NCDHHS reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain over 1,100

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New COVID-19 cases reached the second-highest level across the state since the pandemic began, according to statistics released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

State health officials reported 2,160 new cases of the virus. The total is the second-highest behind last Saturday’s 2,462 new cases and the third time overall North Carolina has reported more than 2,000 new cases in a day.

Each of the top 10 days with the most new cases have all occurred in July and the total number of positive test results was at 93,426 as of Thursday morning. At the state’s current pace, we should reach 100,000 total cases across the state by Monday.

Hospitalizations were down eight from Wednesday and came in at 1,134 for the day. The state’s two-week hospitalization average is at a record high of 1,034.

Testing levels have remained mostly consistent recently. NCDHHS statistics show 26,222 tests were processed Wednesday – the eighth straight day with at least 25,000 completed tests.

The death total increased by 20 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state to 1,588.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a press briefing this afternoon. You can watch live here.