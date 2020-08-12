NCDHHS reports continued downward trajectory in COVID-19 daily cases, tests and hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of patients hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19 continues its downward trajectory.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,062 hospitalizations – which continues a downward trend from the state’s all-time high of 1,236 on July 29.

At total of 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data on Wednesday.

The number of daily confirmed cases increased for a second straight day but remained lower than what has been seen over the previous several weeks.

A total of 1,166 new lab-confirmed cases were reported Wednesday bringing the state’s overall number of cases to 139,061.

The number of completed tests reported Wednesday, 26,129, hasn’t been seen since the end of July.

Wednesday marked the third day in a row that NCDHHS was late reporting its daily COVID-19 data. On Monday, health officials said it was due to a private lab reporting late.

On Wednesday. NCDHHS said it was correcting some data related to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts.

The correction comes after NCDHHS said it discovered a “discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp.”

NCDHHS said the reporting error does not affect key trends on the department’s website.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.