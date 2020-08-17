NCDHHS reports fewest completed tests since June; adds 564 new COVID-19 cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported the lowest number of completed daily COVID-19 tests since June 8 on Monday.

Monday’s 10,302 completed tests is the lowest since 9,326 on June 8.

With the small number of completed tests comes a low number of new lab-confirmed cases – just 564.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t reported a less than 1,000 new lab-confirmed cases since June 23 (848) and less than 564 new cases since 488 on May 27.

Unlike tests and new cases, hospitalizations increased slightly but remained under the 1,000 mark at 980.

Hospitalizations first passed the 1,000 mark on July 9.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved to 2,348 – up by one since Sunday.