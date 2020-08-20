NCDHHS reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials added 1,972 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – the most since 1,979 were reported on Aug. 6.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 21,375 tests were returned over the last 24 hours as a total of 2 million tests have been completed.

Hospitalizations moved back up to 1,023 from 1,001 being reported on Wednesday.

A total of 2,465 deaths are being attributed to the virus, an increase of 34 from Wednesday.