NCDHHS reports lowest daily COVID-19 case number since June 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, North Carolina health officials reported 626 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases – the lowest daily figure since June 2.
North Carolina has 136,844 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
More than 2 million tests have now been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 13,392 were completed over the previous 24 hours.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,111 people remained hospitalized across the state with the virus – an increase of two since Sunday.
The number of hospitalizations has been on a downward trajectory since hitting and all-time high of 1,236 on July 29.
A total of 2,172 deaths are being attributed to the virus in North Carolina.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- What to know about census takers in your neighborhood
- Documents: Man charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover
- 103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown
- NC man ‘mad’ after being ripped off in marijuana deal sets fire to home, police say
- Man out on bond for murder charge accused of shooting 2 SC deputies