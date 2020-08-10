NCDHHS reports lowest daily COVID-19 case number since June 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, North Carolina health officials reported 626 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases – the lowest daily figure since June 2.

North Carolina has 136,844 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More than 2 million tests have now been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 13,392 were completed over the previous 24 hours.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,111 people remained hospitalized across the state with the virus – an increase of two since Sunday.

The number of hospitalizations has been on a downward trajectory since hitting and all-time high of 1,236 on July 29.

A total of 2,172 deaths are being attributed to the virus in North Carolina.