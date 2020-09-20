NCDHHS reports lowest percent positive rate for COVID-19 tests in more than 4 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the lowest percent positive rate for COVID-19 tests since May 11.

Sunday’s statistics from NCDHHS noted that 4.6 percent of people tested returned a positive result. That number is the lowest in more than four months since 4.1 percent of tests came back positive on May 11.

It also marked the third day in a row that metric was below 5 percent. It has also decreased by a tenth of a percentage point in each of those days, NCDHHS data showed.

There were 1,333 new cases reported Sunday, which was 104 more than Saturday’s total. NCDHHS data showed an average of 1,191 new cases over the last two weeks compared to 1,555 per day in the two-week span prior to that.

NCDHHS had 17,478 tests processed and averaged about 25,000 over the past two weeks. That is about on par with the two weeks before that.

There were eight more deaths reported, which is about average for a Sunday. There have been 3,243 deaths in North Carolina associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in North Carolina remain relatively steady at 889 on Sunday. There were 883 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday. That metric has been below 900 in six of the last nine days with the peak being 918 hospitalizations in that span, NCDHHS data showed.

