RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There haven’t been this many COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes in three months.

The weekly breakdown from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday included 246 nursing homes — an increase of 7 percent from last week.

There also were 125 residential care facilities on the list, an increase of seven from last week.

For both types of facilities, those were the highest totals since March 22 — when there were 261 nursing homes and 151 residential care facilities.

A total of 14 correctional facilities — including the Lee County Jail, with 47 cases — were on the list, up one from last week. There haven’t been 20 or more such facilities listed since the end of March.