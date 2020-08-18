NCDHHS reports record high in daily COVID-19 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than a week after setting a new high in daily COVID- related deaths, North Carolina reported a new record.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 48 new deaths – topping the previous high of 45 from last Wednesday.

The new high comes a day after just one new death was reported. A total of 2,396 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.

Following nine days of declining hospitalizations, NCDHHS said 1,026 patients are in the hospital with the virus.

This also marks the first time in two days the number of hospitalizations moved above the 1,000 mark.

And after a day of abnormally few new cases, Monday’s data revealed a more typical number with 1,263 new cases.

North Carolina has 146,779 total cases.

Tuesday’s 10,048 completed tests marks the state’s smallest single-day total since June 8 (9,326).

NCDHHS revised the testing numbers retroactively for the previous few days — Monday’s total had been the smallest since June 8 but it was updated to 12,570.

And the percent positive remained at 7 percent for a second straight day after it was at 6 percent for eight straight days.