NCDHHS: Schools must open for in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials released new guidance on Tuesday saying schools must open for in-person learning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said students must be provided with in-person instruction while maintaining safety measures.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

Those safety measures include six feet of social distancing for middle and high school students.

“Schools should only use remote learning options for higher-risk students and for families opting for remote learning for their children,” NCDHHS said.

The North Carolina State Board of Education will vote on Thursday on whether or not to adopt this new update from NCDHHS.