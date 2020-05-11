NCDHHS secretary worried by lack of facemasks being worn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the first weekend that many stores reopened after the state’s stay-at-home order went effect, the head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Monday she was concerned by how many people did not wear face coverings.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC DHHS, has encouraged people to wear a mask or another kind of cloth covering when they’re out in public places like stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Because this virus can spread when people have no symptoms, and that’s really challenging,” she said. “It’s possible for you to have COVID-19 and not know it. And, therefore you could spreading the virus to others.”

Gov. Roy Cooper loosened some of the restrictions of the state’s stay-at-home order Friday evening. At that point, state parks were able to reopen as could a variety of businesses as long as they operated at no more than 50 percent capacity and followed cleaning protocols.

At Kannon’s Clothing in Raleigh’s Cameron Village, the owners are asking customers to wear masks and providing them for customers who don’t have one. They’re also operating on reduced hours, including a two-hour block each day that’s by appointment only. In addition, they steam clean clothes that people try on but do not purchase.

“I think this protocol will be in place until our customers feel safe that it’s safe to do otherwise,” said Joe Ann Wright, one of the store’s co-owners.

The store has been closed since late March, leading Wright and her family to search for ways to keep customers engaged with the business, including enhancing their presence on social media.

Founded 104 years ago, she pointed out the company endured through the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and the recession at the end of the last decade.

“We’ve been very strong through this. Our customers have been so supportive and calling,” said Boo Jefferson, Wright’s sister and a co-owner of the store. “These 104 years, we’ve made wonderful relationships. And so, we hope we’re gonna be back on our feet stronger than ever.”

Nearby at fab’rik, another store in Cameron Village, stylist Ryann Griffin said the store is limited to five customers at a time. Managers debated waiting to open until phase two but decided to move ahead Friday evening as they instituted social distancing measures in the store, such as marking off six feet of space in high-traffic areas. The store also supplies hand sanitizer to people as they enter.

“I know a lot of people are missing that one-on-one human interaction they haven’t gotten while being quarantined,” Griffin said. “People were very understanding and really open to waiting outside if we were at full capacity. I think everyone doesn’t want to be in quarantine again, so they really want to follow the rules.”

Griffin said the store is active on social media, such as on Instagram and Facebook, but it wasn’t a total replacement for the personalized treatment customers receive in the store.

As state leaders weigh whether to move into phase two, Cohen said she’s mainly watching to see whether there’s a spike in any of the metrics tied to the spread of COVID-19, saying it doesn’t necessarily require a sustained downward trend in all the categories, such as positive tests and hospitalizations.

Phase two, which could begin as early as May 22 under the outline provided by Gov. Cooper, would allow businesses such as gyms and hair salons to open. Restaurants would also be allowed to have customers dine inside again. Cohen has said there will be restrictions on those activities, but it’s not clear what those will be.

Bob Seligson, CEO of the North Carolina Medical Society, said his organization supports the phased approach the state is taking to reopening. The society has placed a banner outside its office in Raleigh asking people, “Where is your mask?”

“We don’t want to think it’s going really great and then we stop doing all these safe practices to help avoid the virus infecting other people, and then all of a sudden we get back into our old situation. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus,” he said.