RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health officials have stopped listing the nursing homes that are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it posted its final updated outbreak list Tuesday, a day before it was to update its outbreaks dashboard for the final time.

It comes as NCDHHS has reported nearly three full months of declining weekly case counts and numbers of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

The updates stopped with 129 nursing homes, 70 residential care facilities and six correctional facilities still appearing on the list.

The count of nursing homes is the lowest since April 2022, and it’s the smallest number of residential care facilities listed since May.

The number of correctional facilities on the list has been in the single digits since Feb.