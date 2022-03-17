RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials will soon change which of North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers they track and will update them less frequently.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that starting March 24, its data dashboard will update weekly instead of daily and will focus on seven measures.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley discussed the changes Thursday in outlining their vision for the state’s shift into the next phase of the pandemic.

Those include:

COVID levels in wastewater.

Emergency-department visits due to COVID-like symptoms.

Hospital admissions.

Case counts.

Rates of booster doses of vaccine.

Levels of new variants in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels.

Additionally, the agency will no longer include testing numbers or contract tracing.

NCDHHS is removing those metrics from this page, with those numbers instead being tracked here.