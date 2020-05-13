NCDOT suspends ‘Piedmont’ train service between Charlotte and Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing NCDOT to suspend a train service between Raleigh and Charlotte.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the state-operated Piedmont passenger rail service will stop running May 18 until further notice.

The Carolinan train service will still operate.

Passengers can modify their reservations on Amtrak.com​.

To cancel a reservation with no fee, passengers must call 800-BY-TRAIN and speak with an agent (not available via Amtrak.com or the app). Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing reservations until Aug. 31.

Amtrak is requiring all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear facial coverings.