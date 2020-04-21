NCDOT to lay off workers, delay projects as budget shortfall reaches $300M

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Around 50 major projects by the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be delayed due to a $300 million budgetshort fall.

NCDOT said its revenue is fully funded by the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and DMV fees. The extreme drop in traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a budget shortfall of at least $300 million. The department’s fiscal year ends June 30.

The delayed projects were slated to begin over the next 12 months. Projects underway are not affected.

Other cost saving measures by NCDOT include:

Allowing only mission critical purchases

Laying off temporary and embedded consultants

Suspending or decreasing many programs and services

Hiring freeze (except for positions that impact public safety)

NCDOT said it is developing plans for possible furloughs and a reduction in force.

“Those plans are not yet complete and no decision has been made at this time to enact them,” NCDOT said.

