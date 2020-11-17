NC’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,500 for first time; daily percent positive moves to 8.6%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new heights with more than 1,500 patients in the hospital with the virus on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added another 3,288 lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday – sending the total number of cases to 317,495.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 276,132 patients have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,501 patients are hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday – a jump of 78 from Monday.

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new reporting requirements for hospitalizations – causing a sharp increase the North Carolina’s numbers.

The new guidance calls for those facilities to report COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the entire length of a patient’s stay. Previously, the federal agency only required the reporting of patients during the time they were under isolation precautions — a period of time that usually reached a maximum of 21 days.

The daily percent positive rate move up to 8.6 percent from 8.1 percent on Monday – the highest percentage since July 15 (8.7 percent).

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Tuesday at 3 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic. You can watch the governor on CBS 17 or on cbs17.com.