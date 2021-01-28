NC’s treasurer wants primary care physicians, pediatricians to be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines

"If all fails, solicit the advice of the teenagers who run Chick-Fil-A. They know how to distribute product!” - Treasurer Dale R. Folwell

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s treasurer wants doctors and pharmacies to have the ability to administer COVID-19 vaccines as the state’s rollout continues to lag.

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell and the State Health Plan released a statement Thursday that calls on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to provide primary care physicians, pediatricians and all pharmacies with the COVID-19 vaccine and the ability to give it out.

Folwell cited a report that says North Carolina is 31st in terms of percentage of doses given to its citizens.

“For almost a year we’ve known that there are regional and cultural differences in attitude towards vaccines, especially new ones,” said Folwell. “We’ve always known that ground zero is elderly facilities and prisons. The administration of the rollout has not reflected the standards that North Carolinians should expect.”

He said NCDHHS’ plan to vaccinate those 65 and up even though those 75 and older haven’t been fully vaccinated “has caused unnecessary anxiety among the most vulnerable.”

Folwell blamed the slow rollout of vaccines on NCDHHS only allowing hospitals and health departments to get and administer the doses.

“We have tens of thousands of independent physicians and other medical providers who are ready to give these vaccines today,” Folwell said. “We need to be getting the doses to the people who want the vaccines using primary care doctors, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists – anybody with medical expertise. If all fails, solicit the advice of the teenagers who run Chick-Fil-A. They know how to distribute product!”

The SHP, a division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, provides health care coverage to almost 750,000 teachers, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, active and retired state employees, and their dependents.

Folwell added that Gov. Roy Cooper should: