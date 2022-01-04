Nearly 100 more nursing homes in NC dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of nursing homes in North Carolina dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks has jumped by nearly 100 in two weeks.

The weekly list of outbreaks in congregate living settings released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 243 nursing homes on it.

That marks an increase of 68 percent from the previous report, which had 145 nursing homes on it Dec. 21. There was no report issued last Tuesday because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The number of residential care facilities with outbreaks more than doubled — from 58 two weeks ago to 130 on Tuesday — while the 36 correctional facilities on the list was up from 27 two weeks ago.

Seven nursing homes in Wake County were included after there were four listed in late December, but none had more than four new cases reported since the previous report.