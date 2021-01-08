Nearly 1,000 seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Close to a thousand seniors in Nash County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, but some had to wait over eight hours to get it.

“I’ve been pushing pedals from 12 p.m until now,” said Shirley Lucas, who sat in her car for eight hours to get the vaccine. “I figured it was gonna be a long wait, but i had no idea it was gonna be that long.”

The Nash County Health Department held a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nash Central High for people 75 and older. They had close to 1,000 doses, but the demand exceeded the supply.

Loretta Braswell told CBS 17 she saw people get out of line and leave. She explained, “We’re talking about a lot of senior citizens who probably had not prepared for bathroom breaks.”

But Braswell said she and her 91-year-old mother Doris Arrington powered through. They told CBS 17 they also waited eight hours.

“It didn’t bother me,” Arrington said of the wait. “Somebody else was driving.”

The Nash County Health Department Director apologized for the long wait and said future vaccine clinics will be by appointment. Staff worked into the night to get people vaccinated. They finished up the final vaccination just after 11 p.m.

“I’m so glad I have this behind me,” Braswell said of getting her first dose of the vaccine. “Because at this point, this is all we have to help us.”