Nearly 15,000 in North Carolina have recovered from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 15,000 patients in the state have recovered from COVID-19.

DHHS says a total of 14,954 patients have “presumably recovered” from the virus.

The department estimates a median time of 14 days to recover from COVID-19 from cases who were not hospitalized and 28 days for those that were hospitalized.

Health officials report 627 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest number of patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are six percent higher than the previous high of 589 set on Saturday, according to NCDHHS data.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 23,964 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 344,690 tests were completed.

The 627 people hospitalized is an increase of 40 from the 587 that were hospitalized on Sunday.